Hot Week Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump will be strong and in control this week with most places seeing highs up close to 110. The humidity levels will drop in the afternoon, which should help some, but the heat still looks dangerous. Any rain chances will hold off until the heat pump shifts a little west of us late Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures may not be as hot Friday and Saturday.

