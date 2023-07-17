Email City Guide
Hotter’N Hell organizers trying to get more kids involved

"It’s a chance to get the children or the younger kids interested in riding bicycles."
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The hottest bike ride of the summer is right around the corner, and work to get everything ready is already in full swing.

Organizers of the Hotter’N Hell Hundred said one issue the event is trying to overcome this year is getting kids involved.

Chip Filer, the executive director for HHH says it’s because their regular riders are starting to age out, so four years ago they decided to provide coupons to families that would allow kids 12 and under to participate in 10K endurance ride for free.

“If you look at out demographics, our road cyclists that ride the endurance rides, the groups are getting older year by year by year. Well Robbi says lets start looking at kids for the future of cycling,” Filer said.

The coupon is for kids 12 and under only and only applies to the 10K endurance ride.

To use the coupon make sure you register on the Thursday before HHH, Aug. 24th, as a late registration.

“From our standpoint it’s a chance to get the children or the younger kids interested in riding bicycles, get the parents to bring them to Hotter’N Hell Hundred and,” said Filer. “So if they’re interested they can pick up a coupon at Endurance house, we left them down there or we have some here in the office.”

