Lake levels drop amid drought watch

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined lake levels in Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead have dropped another 0.3 percent to 64.5 percent.

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer, stated that the high temperatures this week combined with little to no rain chances will encourage evaporation. As the city is still under a Stage 1 Drought Watch, it is highly encouraged to follow the city’s Drought Plan in order to keep water in the lakes.

