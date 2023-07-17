Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas to establish Center for STEM Excellence

(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 88th Texas Legislature session has approved $2.4 million in funding to establish a Center for STEM Excellence at Midwestern State University.

The Center being implemented at MSU will drastically enhance opportunities in STEM-related activities for students at MSU. This includes community outreach activities, expanding infrastructure to provide more STEM courses, developing and promoting STEM career paths, and much more. The funding will contribute to a myriad of new STEM-related courses at MSU, including computer systems courses, and will aid in the addition of a new degree program in electrical engineering. It will additionally provide enhanced options and mentorship for MSU students in first-year STEM courses.

Students in grades 6-12 will also experience the benefits of the approved funding, as MSU plans to partner with school districts in the area on the regional science fair, support STEM-interested students, and enhance teacher engagement in student-led STEM projects.

MSU is also to receive additional state support through formula funding, comprehensive regional universities (CRU) funding, higher education group insurance (HEGI) funding, and the Hazlewood Legacy Act.

Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System, said that the financial investments would benefit MSU Texas and its students for years to come. He looks forward to seeing how the Center will further enhance the education and future workforce of MSU Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Gas prices in Wichita Falls drop despite rising state averages
"Anything that we can to just show the love Jesus.”
City Hope Church celebrates national serve day
Members of Justice for MSU geese have continued their protests in the search for answers.
Activists protest removal of geese outside MSU Texas
Wreck
WFPD responds to wreck on US-82