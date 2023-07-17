MSU Texas to establish Center for STEM Excellence

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 88th Texas Legislature session has approved $2.4 million in funding to establish a Center for STEM Excellence at Midwestern State University.

The Center being implemented at MSU will drastically enhance opportunities in STEM-related activities for students at MSU. This includes community outreach activities, expanding infrastructure to provide more STEM courses, developing and promoting STEM career paths, and much more. The funding will contribute to a myriad of new STEM-related courses at MSU, including computer systems courses, and will aid in the addition of a new degree program in electrical engineering. It will additionally provide enhanced options and mentorship for MSU students in first-year STEM courses.

Students in grades 6-12 will also experience the benefits of the approved funding, as MSU plans to partner with school districts in the area on the regional science fair, support STEM-interested students, and enhance teacher engagement in student-led STEM projects.

MSU is also to receive additional state support through formula funding, comprehensive regional universities (CRU) funding, higher education group insurance (HEGI) funding, and the Hazlewood Legacy Act.

Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System, said that the financial investments would benefit MSU Texas and its students for years to come. He looks forward to seeing how the Center will further enhance the education and future workforce of MSU Texas.

