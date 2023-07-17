News Channel 6: Our favorite summer reads

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For any avid reader, summer is a time to get lost in as many quality books as possible before the oversized textbooks start to hit the shelves. Even if you hit the reading trend a little late in the season, there’s still plenty of time to find your new favorite book. News Channel 6 is here to help out with a list of our staff’s favorite summer reads with which to close out the warm season.

1. Jesus Christ on Killing — Sgt. Charlie Eipper

Sergeant Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department penned this excellent recommendation from our multimedia journalist Ernest Strawther III. In this autobiographical book, Sgt. Eipper provides an interesting and thoughtful account of the religious commentary surrounding killing from the perspective of a police officer.

2. The Alchemist — Paulo Coelho

Our 6 p.m. producer Selene recommended this international bestseller, first written in 1988 by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. Santiago, a young Andalusian shepherd, is troubled by a recurring dream telling him to seek a mysterious treasure. While on a journey to find it, he meets characters who teach him lessons about the value of life. This timeless book contains excellent teachings and is perfect for readers of any age.

3. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI — David Grann

My personal book recommendation is receiving a film adaptation by Martin Scorsese, to be released in October. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is a harrowing historical read set in the neighboring state of Oklahoma, only a few hours away from our very own City of Wichita Falls. Based on the true story of a series of murders that plagued the Osage population in the early 1900s, this book throws light on what some consider to be the final days of the old “Wild West.”

4. Red Stilts — Ted Kooser

“Red Stilts” is a book of poems by Pulitzer Prize-winner and former U. S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, recommended by our digital content producer Spencer. These accessible, interesting, and wonderfully readable poems tell the story of rural working-class America and strive to uncover the beauty that others may miss in the everyday.

5. Lord of the Rings — J.R.R. Tolkien

Blake, one of our multimedia journalists, recommended this timeless fantasy series by J.R.R. Tolkien, which features the hobbit Frodo Baggins and his journey to return the One Ring to Mordor. In this excellent, though long series, J.R.R. Tolkien tells a story that is widely regarded as one of the most iconic fantasy book series to date.

6. 3-Minute Prayers for Men — Tracy M. Sumner

The final recommendation on this list comes from a former intern, Shun’de. 3-Minute Prayers for Men provides 180 prayers covering important issues that men face, including friendship, purity, obeying God, and so much more. Check out this book for Christian encouragement and lessons, along with accompanying Scriptures.

