Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with Louisiana deputies

Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Two men were shot and killed by a recently fired coworker at a shipyard on Monday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at FMT Shipyard & Repairs on Peters Road in Harvey around 1 p.m.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto reported two men were reportedly killed. The identities of the men have not been released.

Lopinto said the suspect was described as a former employee who was recently fired. Officials believe he targeted two men who worked in the same labor crew as him.

“From what I understand they were labor-type jobs. I think they were part of a grass-cutting crew, that type of stuff, just labor-type,” Lopinto said from the scene. “But believe me, obviously the motive was to kill his former coworkers.”

Lopinto says the suspect, who remains unidentified, was picked up from the shipyard by his mother, who “didn’t know anything,” and brought to his home at an apartment complex on Manhattan Boulevard.

A double homicide suspect was killed by deputies after he allegedly fired shots at them outside...
A double homicide suspect was killed by deputies after he allegedly fired shots at them outside of his residence at the St. Germaine Apartments on Manhattan Boulevard, Sheriff Joe Lopinto says.(WVUE)

Lopinto said units converged on the apartment and observed the suspect coming out onto his balcony several times. He says the suspect came down the steps and walked over to a dumpster when he spotted deputies and took off on foot.

The suspect then reportedly produced a firearm and began shooting at deputies. Lopinto says multiple deputies returned fire, fatally striking the man.

“He came out of the apartment, came down the steps of the apartment itself and walked over to a dumpster area. When he saw units in the area, he ended up starting running from them. They began converging. He actually picked up his firearm and started firing shots on our officers. I have numerous officers that returned fire at that point in time, and he is now pronounced dead here,” Lopinto said.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved
Pepsi Pineapple is making a return exclusively to Little Caesars.
Pineapple in Pepsi? Tropical drink makes a return as a Little Caesars exclusive
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger