Starting the Week Hot and Sunny

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! The weather this week will remain quiet, but plenty hot. Today will only be the start of hotter days to come later this week as we look to top out a few degrees above 100. Good news is that the humidity will be in the process of mixing out of the atmosphere. This will allow for real feel temperatures to match up well with our actual air temperature along with the air being not as thick like we’ve been seeing. Depite the need for rain, we will remain dry today and into the upcoming week. The only chance we have for rain comes Friday as high pressure backs off to the west and will allow for a front to drop in. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the hottest days of the week with high temperatures near 110 degrees!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.