Vernon enters Stage 1 of drought plan

By Samantha Forester
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - City officials in Vernon have enacted the first stage of the city’s drought contingency plan.

In an email to our newsroom on Monday, city manager Darell Kennon wrote the City of Vernon is now in Drought Stage 1. This is due to well levels dropping below 41 feet.

Kennon said they anticipate being in Stage 1 for a couple of months if the area continues to receive rain. A copy of the city’s drought contingency plan can be found here.

The City of Vernon entered in Drought Stage 1 on Monday, July 17.
The City of Vernon entered in Drought Stage 1 on Monday, July 17.(City of Vernon)

