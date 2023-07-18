City Council members discuss zoning, curfews, and vehicle ordinances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Councilmen met today for the second time this month to address items on their agenda one-item a multi-family complex was a topic for discussion for residents, developer Michael Grassi, and council members.

Residents expressed their concerns about the complex being built. They stated that they believed the children attending John G. Tower Elementary School. The roadway near the school is considered a ‘dangerous zone’ for residents due to drivers speeding.

The complex would have 48-units and two garages per units.

“Allows a multi-family 25 united per acre. In this case, with the acreage, the developer can build up to 85 units today, so this development is actually a less intense from a number of units developed then what is allowed by right today,” said Terry Floyd, Development Director for the City of Wichita Falls.

Another item on the agenda list was curfews for minors. According to House Bill 1819, minors 18 years-and-younger will no longer have a curfew starting September 1st. Kinley Hegglund, the Attorney for the City of Wichita Falls explained why parents could have supported this measure.

“They feel like as parents they should be the ones to decide what their kids do not the government. There is a second group on that, and I believe it was the NAACP petitioned that the legislature arguing that kids have rights as it relates to rights that associate first amendment rights,” said Hegglund.

The third item on the council meeting list was the approval of off-highway vehicles that will not include the ROTV and a utility vehicle, similar to a golf cart. Chief Manuel Borrego of the Wichita Falls Police Department said the other two motor-machines listed, ATVS and Sand Rails, should not be approved due to lack of protection and a large-sized engine.

