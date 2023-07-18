Dangerous Heat continues!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We are in store for yet another hot day, we will see highs in the triple digits along with real feels! We will see a high of 108 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will see gusty winds at times blowing from the south west at 20 to 25 mph. We will see overnight lows in the 70s. Heading into tomorrow, we will see highs similar to todays. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south west at 20 mph with mostly sunny skies once again. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

