Fmr. WFHS student indicted on sexual assault charges

18-year-old Jorge Maldonado
18-year-old Jorge Maldonado
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 18-year-old Jorge Maldonado, a former Wichita Falls High School student who was accused of sexually assaulting an underage victim on campus, has been indicted in Wichita County.

Maldonado was indicted on June 21 on two charges of sexual assault by the 30th District Court.

Maldonado’s charges are in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, according to arrest affidavits.

Court documents said the incident occurred inside Wichita Falls High School on January 30, 2023.

Maldonado is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a total bond of $200,000.

Maldonado’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 17 at the 78th District Court for a bond hearing.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

