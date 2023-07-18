A Little Relief on the Way?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday will be another hot day with most highs near 110. Humidity levels drop in the afternoon, helping out some! Thursday will be another hot day, but we may see numbers drop below 110. A strong “rare” July cold front arrives Thursday night and Friday with only small rain chances. Stronger north winds behind the front, allow for temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 90s for highs both Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures at night may drop into the upper 60s. We should jump back into the triple digits by early next week.

