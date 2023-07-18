Email City Guide
A Little Relief on the Way?

Temperatures stay hot into Thursday, but a cool front may help us out some by Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday will be another hot day with most highs near 110. Humidity levels drop in the afternoon, helping out some! Thursday will be another hot day, but we may see numbers drop below 110. A strong “rare” July cold front arrives Thursday night and Friday with only small rain chances. Stronger north winds behind the front, allow for temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 90s for highs both Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures at night may drop into the upper 60s. We should jump back into the triple digits by early next week.

