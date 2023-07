WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the 1800 block of Perigo Street for a grassfire.

WFFD firefighters said less than one acre was burned during the fire and the fire is contained.

The fire was caused by a spark from powerlines touching due to the wind, according to WFFD.

