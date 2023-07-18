SAFB training program volunteers at community closet
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, pilots training at the Sheppard Air Force Base took a little break from their learning to give back to the community.
Volunteers from the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training Program spent a few hours at the Child Care Partners community closet putting clothes away and organizing the racks.
