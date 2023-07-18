Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

SAFB training program volunteers at community closet

Volunteers from the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training Program
Volunteers from the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training Program(Child Care Partners)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, pilots training at the Sheppard Air Force Base took a little break from their learning to give back to the community.

Volunteers from the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training Program spent a few hours at the Child Care Partners community closet putting clothes away and organizing the racks.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Kid's Champion's Day
Registration deadline for Kid’s Champions Day is approaching
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind is holding its annual golf tournament in September
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind is holding its annual golf tournament in September
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind is holding their annual golf tournament in September
Kemp Center for the Arts hold exhibit with holiday cheer
Kemp Center for the Arts hold exhibit wirth holiday cheer