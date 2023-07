WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD responded to a structure fire off 99 Central Freeway at around 12:15 PM on July 18.

Our crew on the scene said around 12:45 PM that the fire appeared to be contained. Officers in the area have confirmed that the fire is contained.

