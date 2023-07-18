Email City Guide
Summer camp is starting at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art

Summer camp is starting at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art
Summer camp is starting at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art(WFMA)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Print Palooza! is kicking off today at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas.

Participants from ages 13-18 will experience the art of printmaking for five days through activities such as LEGO Relief Printing, Kitchen Lithography, T-Shirt Printing, and more. Tuition is only $25 for all five days, and spots fill up quickly.

Register using this form or call (940) 397-8900 for more information.

