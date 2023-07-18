Summer camp is starting at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Print Palooza! is kicking off today at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas.

Participants from ages 13-18 will experience the art of printmaking for five days through activities such as LEGO Relief Printing, Kitchen Lithography, T-Shirt Printing, and more. Tuition is only $25 for all five days, and spots fill up quickly.

Register using this form or call (940) 397-8900 for more information.

