Trailer catches fire on Humphreys Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the 400 block of Humphreys Street around 10:08 p.m. on Monday evening.

According to WFFD firefighters, it was believed that someone was living inside the trailer before it caught fire.

Neighbors called WFFD to the scene, and the person living in the trailer had apparently fled the scene.

WFFD firefighters said the fire caused around $1,000 in damages.

