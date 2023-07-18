Email City Guide
Wichita County employee passes away while working

Fire fighters did what they could to help before taking him to the hospital, where he tragically passed away.
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Douglas Pendleton a Wichita County employee, was doing yard work in Iowa Park for the county when he started feeling sick.

When Douglas told his coworker he didn’t feel well they took him to the fire station, where fire fighters did what they could to help before taking him to the hospital, where he tragically passed away.

Wichita County commissioner of precinct one, Mark Beauchamp said they aren’t sure whether his death was caused by heat, or from underlying medical conditions.

“Each precinct, each division runs things their own way, however we do all try to be safe. I was just talking to a fellow commissioner a minute ago and he has the same philosophy I do. When we’re starting to get into these hundred digit temperatures, then we pull our guys and do other things rather than having them out in the heat all the time,” commissioner Beauchamp said.

Commissioner Beauchamp said the county is keeping Douglas’ family in their thoughts and prayers throughout this tragedy.

