Wichita County to receive funds from opioid litigation settlements

The settlements comes from three companies; Walgreens, CVS and Walmart.
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On July 17, Wichita County commissioners’ court meeting commissioners approved a settlement for some opioid crisis lawsuits.

The settlements come from three companies; Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart.

Walmart owes $82,000 over six years, CVS owes $147,000 over 10 years and Walgreens owes $115,000 over 15 years.

All three companies will also have to pay into a state-wide regional fund, that counties can apply for grants to fund anti-opioid projects.

“We can apply for those grant funds to offset any costs related to opioid abuse, whether it be bringing in drug abuse counselors or clinicians into our jail system or just the general public. There are multiple ways we can use that funding,” Wichita County commissioner of precinct one, Mark Beauchamp said.

The regional funds are available as grants that the county can apply for whenever they decide on a project related to fighting the opioid crisis.

The funds paid directly to the county can be used for whatever projects they deem fit.

