Wichita Falls native starts enrichment program for youth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. Jayson Scroggins, a former Wichita Falls resident, has started Byrd’s Eye a program aiming to mentor and tutor youth.

Byrd’s Eye is named after Scrogginss’ late brother Marcus Lamar Byrd. The program intends to teach youth financial literacy.

“I also saw a lot of kids who couldn’t do that transition from... ‘Okay I see this being done, I saw the results of it, I shouldn’t do it.’ There are kids that take that and they see that and they think that’s just how it’s supposed to be done. Whether that be choosing a life of crime or anything like that,” said Dr. Scrggins.

Dr. Scorggins has 13 years of experience tutoring kids.

The program is looking to accept 10 students. More information about the program can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.