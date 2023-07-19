The Arc of Wichita Falls recognizes Disability Pride Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - July marks the 33rd anniversary of the approval of the American Disability Act.

This month is now recognized as Disability Pride Month.

The ARC of Wichita County said this month is about embracing uniqueness, challenging stereotypes, and creating an inclusive society where everyone can be respected.

The organization produces programming to uplift adults, teens, and children with disabilities and giving support to their families.

Director Dr. Frank Del Rio said those with disabilities are everyday people.

“Folks with disabilities aren’t someone to be pitied; not someone with all these shortcomings”, said Del Rio. “,They’re someone who has a challenge that needs to be overcome. With the proper training and understanding from the community and other people they can overcome it regardless of what their disabilities is. Almost everyone has the ability to overcome that and become a productive member of society.” He explained.

Dr. Del Rio added it’s important to understand the obstacles they face each day. Whether it’s living alone, joining the work force, or having basic needs will better connect us as a society.

Although The Arc doesn’t have a set celebration for the month of July, they are asking the community to mark their calendars for the Wichita Falls Buddy Walk in October.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.