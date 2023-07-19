Email City Guide
Child Care Partners announces new public relations director

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Care Partners has announced its newest director of development and public relations, Abigail Jones.

According to the organization, Jones graduated as a Redwine presidential distinguished honors scholar, with a mass communication, PR and advertising degree from MSU Texas. She is a Texas Intercollegiate Press Association award winner in design and photography.

Jones brings passion and excitement to the team, stating that she is looking forward to expanding the reach of Child Care Partners in the community and providing opportunities to support the organization.

