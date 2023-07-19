Email City Guide
Community Healthcare to offer free sports physicals

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - David Preston with the Community Healthcare Center joined us in the studio to talk about their free sports physical program.

The Community Healthcare Center is offering free sports physicals for middle school and high school students from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

This event is for all school districts, private schools, and youth sports leagues.

Students do not have to be a patient of the Community Healthcare Center to participate.

All forms required by school districts or programs must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian prior to the event.

