Dak Prescott has a new play-caller in Mike McCarthy as the Cowboys get set for training camp

The Dallas Cowboys are set to open training camp in yet another try to end a long spell without at least a trip to the NFC championship game
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs into the end zone on a touchdown carry during...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs into the end zone on a touchdown carry during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DALLAS COWBOYS (13-6)

CAMP SITE: Oxnard, California

KEY ADDITIONS: WR Brandin Cooks, CB Stephon Gilmore, OL Chuma Edoga, DT Mazi Smith, TE Luke Schoonmaker.

KEY LOSSES: RB Ezekiel Elliott, TE Dalton Schultz, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, G Connor McGovern, DT Carlos Watkins.

KEY STORYLINES: QB Dak Prescott has coach Mike McCarthy as his play-caller for the first time after Moore took that role with the Chargers the day after he and the Cowboys parted ways. It's also the first time Prescott won't have Elliott behind him in the backfield. They starred as rookies together seven years ago. Elliott was released in a cost-cutting move. McCarthy hasn't called plays since his Green Bay days. This is his fourth season in charge of the Cowboys. Just about everything is the same for a Dallas defense that has led the NFL in takeaways each of the past two seasons. It's the third year together for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and star linebacker Micah Parsons. Camp will start with nagging questions over whether the Cowboys can end a 27-year run of not reaching at least the NFC championship game. Dallas lost at San Francisco in the divisional round last season after a wild-card loss to the 49ers at home to finish 2021.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +1400.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

