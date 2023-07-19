End of the Week Cool Front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be another hot and dry day with highs back above 100. However, a cool front arrives Friday morning with north winds and small rain chances in the morning. Highs will be a little cooler thanks to north winds with highs in the middle 90s both Friday and Saturday. Lows at night may dip into the 60s! Any breaks we see, won’t last long with highs back in the triple digits by Sunday.

