Heat Advisory continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We are under another heat advisory as we will see warmer temperatures than we saw yesterday. We will see a high of 109 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will get a little gusty blowing from the south west at 20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 78 degrees. Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 105 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calm blowing from the south west at 10 mph. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s.

