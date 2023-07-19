Email City Guide
Man accused of stealing steaks and liquor

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 54-year-old Melvin Young has been booked into the Wichita County Jail following Wichita Falls Police Department officers being dispatched to McBride’s Land and Cattle for a burglary.

Young has been accused of trying to steal steaks and liquor from the steakhouse early Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived at McBride’s Land and Cattle, they found Young inside with a backpack, standing in front of a refrigerator.

According to an arrest affidavit, three filets, four strip loins, and a ribeye slab were in his backpack.

WFPD said the liquor closet appeared to have been broken into with a baseball bat. Officers found three bottles of top-shelf liquor found in a white plastic bag.

Young is being held on a $20,000 bond.

