New residential treatment facility to hold ribbon cutting ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new Blue Skies Residential Treatment Facility will celebrate the opening of its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 21.

The facility, located at 917 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls, is designed to serve the community of Wichita Falls by providing high-needs youth with out-of-home care. Additionally, it will present a variety of career opportunities to the local population.

Representative James Frank and the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce will be making appearances along with other stakeholders. Refreshments, interactive activities, and guided tours of the facility will be provided at the event.

