WFPD investigating body found on East Scott Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a dead body that was found near the train tracks on East Scott Street on July 17.

WFPD officers were sent to the 2200 block of East Scott Street around 3:14 p.m. for an unresponsive man found on the side of the road.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Celius Thomas.

WFPD officers believe that Thomas may have been struck by a train and was able to move to the side of East Scott Street before collapsing.

