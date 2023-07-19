Email City Guide
WFPD investigating body found on East Scott Street

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a dead body that was found near the train tracks on East Scott Street on July 17.

WFPD officers were sent to the 2200 block of East Scott Street around 3:14 p.m. for an unresponsive man found on the side of the road.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Celius Thomas.

WFPD officers believe that Thomas may have been struck by a train and was able to move to the side of East Scott Street before collapsing.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we get more details on this ongoing investigation.

