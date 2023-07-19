Wichita County making access to legal documents easier

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County is looking to make legal documents such as birth certificates, death certificates, and marriage licenses accessible online for local residents.

As of right now, residents have to either go to the clerk’s office and request documents or mail their request with their payment.

The way of obtaining the documents now takes time but with online access, citizens can get copies of these records much faster.

“They are still running tests to make sure the website runs properly,” Wichita County Clerk, Annette Stanley said.

“It’s going to make it a lot more convenient for people. They’ll be able to go online, and it’ll ask what they need whether it be a birth, death, or marriage license. They will then pay for it and put in how many copies they want. The next day we come in and we get a notification that will allow us to check and see if we have it and if we do we will process it, put it in the mail and its on its way” Stanley said.

The county looks to have the website up and running this fall and believes it’ll be of great benefit.

“I’m trying to make things easier for the citizens of Wichita County” Wichita County Clerk, Annette Stanley said.

“I know a lot of times people are busy working or they have either moved away. So, this is going to make the process easier and quicker when they need their documents for either work, or for a new job or to apply for disability or anything in that nature” Stanley said.

Vital Statistics is providing the service and it will not cost the county any money.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.