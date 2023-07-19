Wichita Falls cyclist preps to participate in first Hotter’N Hell 100

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Hotter’N Hell 100 is over a month away and one local cyclist is getting ready to make her debut.

Bella Anderson has ten weeks and over 500 miles and counting to get ready for the 100 mile race. Anderson said she doesn’t have too many nerves since she’ll be participating with some of her family.

“I’m riding with my father in law and my brother in law,” said Anderson. “My brother in law has done it before so that kind of gives me a little bit of peace. He keeps reminding me that the end goal is finishing. It doesn’t matter how long. It doesn’t matter how many stops. Just enjoying the ride literally is the goal.”

Even with a one-year-old son keeping her on her toes, Anderson trains 2-3 hours a day. On top of getting on her bike, she has added cardio into her workout.

“It’s been tough especially with all of this heat,” Anderson said. “The heat was something that I wasn’t expecting this summer. I just try to increase by 10% and just tell myself that it’s my first race.”

The one thing that has helped Anderson during her training has been joining the cycling community.

“They rave about the experience and how each stop has something new for you to see.,” said Anderson. “Being able to see the different cities that you ride through. I hope to be a regular and help others in the place that I’m in now. I think that would be really fun.”

This year’s Hotter’N Hell event kicks off August 24-27.

