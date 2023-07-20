Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

A Break by Friday

A cool front gives us a little break by Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will drop south into southern Oklahoma and north Texas by Friday morning. There may be a few isolated showers with the front, but most of the storminess will stay north and east of us. North winds behind the front will keep temperatures a little cooler on Friday and Saturday with most highs in the 90s instead of triple digits. Some lows may also drop into the upper and middle 60s! We’ll keep an eye on another area of storms late Friday night and early Saturday north and west of us. Most of this will die off before getting here, but at least a small rain chance is expected here. The triple digit break is over on Sunday with most days next week in the 100′s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Temperatures will not be as hot on Friday and Saturday
Our "Rare" July Cold Front Arrives Friday
weather
Triple digits today but not as hot as we saw yesterday
A little break from the triple digit heat is on the way
End of the Week Cool Front
A little break from the triple digit heat is on the way
Heat Relief by Friday