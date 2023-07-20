A Break by Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will drop south into southern Oklahoma and north Texas by Friday morning. There may be a few isolated showers with the front, but most of the storminess will stay north and east of us. North winds behind the front will keep temperatures a little cooler on Friday and Saturday with most highs in the 90s instead of triple digits. Some lows may also drop into the upper and middle 60s! We’ll keep an eye on another area of storms late Friday night and early Saturday north and west of us. Most of this will die off before getting here, but at least a small rain chance is expected here. The triple digit break is over on Sunday with most days next week in the 100′s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.