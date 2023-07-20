Email City Guide
City Hope Church launches Moms in Prayer International

“It’s about women coming together to pray for our kids and our schools.”
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This morning, News Channel 6 brought Sandra Lea and Donna McCulloch from City Hope Church into the studio to talk about an upcoming prayer launch: Moms in Prayer International.

According to Lea, the event originally started in 1984 when one woman decided to get together with another mother to pray for her sons who were entering middle school. Since then, the program has grown to international reach in over 150 countries and now affects people all over the world.

The event will begin on July 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with one-hour sessions repeating weekly afterwards.

“A million dollars could not replace the value of coming together to pray,” said Lea.

For more information, visit the Moms in Prayer official website.

