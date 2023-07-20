Email City Guide
DAV presents Citizens Award to Wally Santellana

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Disabled American Veterans awarded Wally Santellana with the Citizens Award for the quarter. Joel Jimenz, commander of the Wichita Falls DAV Chapter 41 said Wally is a great contributor to the veteran community and was a decorated marine in the Vietnam War.

“This man, I want people to know that this man has served this community well and not only the service that we talk about its military but organizations that he’s helped. Even his construction company that’s helped many many people, especially in Wichita Falls, North Texas area,” said Jimenz.

Wally said he is honored to receive this recognition from the Disabled American Veterans. Mayor Stephen Santellana thanked his father during the ceremony for all his hard work and sacrifices he made for his family and the country.

