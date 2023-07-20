Extreme heat impacting local farmers

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - With the triple-digit heat temperatures appearing so early this year, a lot of local farmers have been feeling the effects.

The profit for many farmers this year is still uncertain and rainfall at the right time for specific crops can be crucial to how much a crop yields.

“All agriculture is a numbers game. How many of these kernels can I produce? The more I produce, the more potential profit I have” Iowa Park Farmer, Dwyane Peirce said.

“ Us farmers just take it all one day at a time to do the best we can each day and make adjustments. We can’t control what happens and we just have to watch as mother nature throws us curve balls” Peirce said.

Dwyane harvests corn, cotton, hay, and wheat. His family and he have several generations of farmers and with 30-plus years in the agriculture industry, he says it comes with the territory.

Mark Brockriede also harvests corn, cotton, and wheat. He has been farming on his own for 15 years but also comes from a family of farmers.

“For this point in July, unless you got corn it’s a win because we got moisture,” Electra Farmer, Mark Brockriede said.

Mark says he sees his harvest this year as a win considering the extreme drought he faced last summer. The moisture has allowed him to have better-looking crops.

“Usually you don’t have this kind of moisture in July, it’s favorable there,” Brockriede said.

Dwyane Peirce says he sees it as just less of a loss than last year. Peirce was unable to yield anything from corn, cotton, or wheat last year.

“You see a cornfield behind me here which during a very important time for its water needs, we were not getting rains. So, it has suffered but it’s going to make a crop. How good of a crop? It just has to be seen, the jury is still out on that” Peirce said.

The first week of August is crucial for many of these crops as they rely on rain in those early weeks to finish their season strong.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.