Fatal wreck on Arena Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person is dead following a fatal wreck on the 3400 block of Arena Road.

Both lanes of traffic are closed while the wreck is being investigated.

Our crews on the scene said it was a two-vehicle wreck between a truck and a motorcycle that caught fire after impact.

WFPD Sgt. Sean Sullivan said the motorcycle traveling northbound was struck by a truck pulling out of their driveway.

WFPD said that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the motorcycle has not been released.

