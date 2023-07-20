Email City Guide
Fatal wreck on Arena Road

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person is dead following a fatal wreck on the 3400 block of Arena Road.

Both lanes of traffic are closed while the wreck is being investigated.

Our crews on the scene said it was a two-vehicle wreck between a truck and a motorcycle that caught fire after impact.

WFPD Sgt. Sean Sullivan said the motorcycle traveling northbound was struck by a truck pulling out of their driveway.

WFPD said that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the motorcycle has not been released.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

