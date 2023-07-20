Email City Guide
The First United Methodist Church of Graham feeding the community

By Brayel Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT
Graham, Texas (KAUZ) - The phrase it takes a village is on full display at the First United Methodist Church of Graham as the churches volunteers prepared meals for their program “Our Daily Bread”.

Our Daily Bread is a community collaboration that gives a home cooked meal and a cool drink to those in need.

The program is in its 13th year; volunteers work five days a week for five weeks. Director Brownen Choate said serving her community has made them feel like a family.

“I think its a God thing, people are coming together for a common purpose. They see other people are happy to be here,” said Choate ”,We get to know their personal lives, we pray for them everyday. And so its really just a family.” She explained.

The church provides more than 100 meals a day to residents: one freshly prepared home-style meal, and a sack lunch to take home.

The meals come from a recipe book -- they have enough to prepare different meals each day.

Choate said planning something like this takes a village.

“I and several other people get together to plan the week before to see what each meal will be,” said Choate “,then the summer before we have an overview of what each meal will be.”

Our Daily Bread has over 30 volunteers from all walks of life, and some have similar stories to those that come in for a free meal.

“I’ve been somewhere where I needed help before and it makes me feel great and blessed to help everyone else out in the community.” Said teen volunteer Charlie Grofton.

Our Daily Bread will continue to serve meals until August 11th.

