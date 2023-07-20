Fort Sill welcomes new Commanding General with Assumption of Command Ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill welcomed a new Commanding General on Thursday, July 20, at the Old Post Quadrangle. Major General Winston “Phil” Brooks took over as the new Commanding General of the post and the FIRES Center of Excellence.

Maj. Gen. Brooks is no stranger to the Lawton/Fort Sill area, having completed Field Artillery Basic and Advanced Courses on Fort Sill in the 90′s. He then returned as a commandant for the Field Artillery School before serving abroad.

Fort Sill's Commanding General Assumption of Command Ceremony for Major General Winston "Phil" Brooks (KSWO)

He says he’s spent the past couple of years in Europe, serving in NATO headquarters and traveling the eastern Europe countries. His time abroad allowed him to fully understand how they value the United States artillery, and he is excited to bring that experience back to the States.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to come back and see members of the Lawton/Fort Sill community here today to welcome both me and my wife back here,” Maj. Gen. Brooks said. “We’re excited to sustain the relationships with the Lawton community, with the schools, mayor, law enforcement, and everyone in the community, as well as the surrounding communities throughout Southwest Oklahoma.”

Fort Sill's Commanding General Assumption of Command Ceremony for Major General Winston "Phil" Brooks (KSWO)

He has five priorities he’s focused on during his time as Commanding General. Those include focusing on FIRES Force Readiness, turning civilians into soldiers through training, force modernization, development of a professional force, and sustaining relationships within Southwest Oklahoma.

“My team and I are dedicated to taking care of the soldiers, marines, civilians, and families here,” said Maj. Gen. Brooks. “I don’t want to talk about it. I would rather them see it through my actions. I look forward to meeting and greeting with everyone on the installation here in the next coming months and look forward to seeing how value can be added to team Lawton/Fort Sill.”

