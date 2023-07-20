Gas prices rise as the end of summer approaches
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to AAA Texas, gas prices in Wichita Falls have risen three cents since last week’s drop, from $3.10 to $3.13.
That price is still eight cents lower than the statewide average of $3.21 and forty-five cents lower compared to this day last year.
Some fuel-saving tips from AAA Texas include:
- Using regular unleaded fuel whenever possible
- Making sure that tires are properly maintained and inflated
- Servicing your car regularly
- Avoiding hard accelerations, which increase fuel consumption
- Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph
- Using cruise control on the highway (when it is safe to do so)
- Removing unnecessary weight from the car
- Minimizing the use of roof racks and special carriers when possible
For more information, visit the AAA Texas Gas Prices Calculator.
