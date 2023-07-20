Gas prices rise as the end of summer approaches

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to AAA Texas, gas prices in Wichita Falls have risen three cents since last week’s drop, from $3.10 to $3.13.

That price is still eight cents lower than the statewide average of $3.21 and forty-five cents lower compared to this day last year.

Some fuel-saving tips from AAA Texas include:

Using regular unleaded fuel whenever possible

Making sure that tires are properly maintained and inflated

Servicing your car regularly

Avoiding hard accelerations, which increase fuel consumption

Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph

Using cruise control on the highway (when it is safe to do so)

Removing unnecessary weight from the car

Minimizing the use of roof racks and special carriers when possible

For more information, visit the AAA Texas Gas Prices Calculator.

