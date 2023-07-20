Email City Guide
News Channel 6 anchor speaks at Café Con Leche program

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News today, the guest speaker at Café Con Leches Road to College program was our very own, Priscilla Meza.

The program began on Wednesday and 80 students ranging from as low as 6th grade all the way to high school were selected.

“Our thing is to empower students and to bring leaders and individuals in the community that the students can relate to and with Priscila. I thought of Priscilla, I know our young ladies can see somebody in themselves can see a Priscilla in them, and hopefully, that will inspire them Priscilla’s conversation will inspire them to continue their education and pursue a degree in higher education,” Gonzalo Robles said.

Robles also said he considered the turnout a success and plans to continue the program next year.

