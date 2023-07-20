Powerball Jackpot hits $1 Billion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Powerball has hit $1 Billion. With tonight’s drawing, one lucky winner could walk away rich!

While some may buy a boat, or house, or pay off debt, one Wichita Falls resident said if he hits it big, he’s sharing the money with the community.

“So to win a billion dollars why not do something that’s going to have a lasting impact? Try my best to improve the East Side and use that money to help empower some of our, some of my people and bring businesses that gonna benefit out people in this community,” said Earnell Brown.

Although Brown does not the lottery often, he tried his luck today. Brown’s wife said if they win the big she would like to start her own business. The Powerball plays tonight at 10 pm.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.