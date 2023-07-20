Email City Guide
Project Back to School launches school supply drive

(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Supermarkets and Market Street have partnered with Project Back to School to launch the School Supply Drive campaign, which will raise school supply money for children preparing to return to school.

From July 19 to August 1, guests who visit any Market Street or United Supermarkets location will be able to donate money at the checkout register when purchasing groceries.

To learn more about the Project Back to School initiative or donate online, visit the organization’s official website.

City Hope Church launches Moms in Prayer International
News Channel 6 anchor speaks at Café Con Leche program
Community Healthcare to offer free sports physicals
Child Care Partners announces new public relations director
