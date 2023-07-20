Project Back to School launches school supply drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Supermarkets and Market Street have partnered with Project Back to School to launch the School Supply Drive campaign, which will raise school supply money for children preparing to return to school.

From July 19 to August 1, guests who visit any Market Street or United Supermarkets location will be able to donate money at the checkout register when purchasing groceries.

To learn more about the Project Back to School initiative or donate online, visit the organization’s official website.

