Ranchers attend seminar in Clay County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Northern Prairies Grazing Coalition held a seminar for local ranchers to learn about integrating cattle and wildlife. One rancher said ranchers need each other to be successful.

“Efficiency and cost is always a ranch,” said Rancher Tony Dean.

Being a rancher means understanding how to maintain your land, cattle and wildlife to make a living.

“There’s always...I would call it the price to squeeze where it cost so much money to produce a cafe for instance then we kinda have the mercy of the market to how much money we’re gonna get for that cafe. Then the other big factor which is equally important is we learn from each other how we can take care of the land and protect our resource,” added Dean.

One Wildlife Wing Chairman for the coalition said putting this event together brings all the elements to help make a rancher successful.

“A lot of times there’s a disconnect on the hunting side of things and the wildlife management side of things into the grazing side of things. We’re educating all of our ranchers and the public in respect to how to benefit your property and or improve your property value by properly maintaining it,” said Mark Koch, Wildlife Wing Chairman for the Northern Prairies Grazing Coalition.

Dean said being a rancher is a mindset.

“A true conservation rancher is a person who can use the land and make money if he can’t make money he can’t stay in business. He can probably use the resources so that they’ll always be here for multiple generations so he’s using but he’s making money and taking care of the land,” said Dean.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.