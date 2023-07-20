Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Triple digits today but not as hot as we saw yesterday

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We are under another heat advisory as we will see warmer temperatures than we saw yesterday. We will see a high of 106 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will get a little gusty blowing from the south west at 20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 78 degrees. Heading into tomorrow, we will have a break from the triple digits. We will see a high of 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calm blowing from the south west at 10 mph. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

A little break from the triple digit heat is on the way
End of the Week Cool Front
A little break from the triple digit heat is on the way
Heat Relief by Friday
weather
Heat Advisory remains in effect
weather
Heat Advisory continues