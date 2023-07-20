Vernon EMS coordinator honored with James O. Page Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News today, Stephanie Humberd of Vernon College has been honored with the James O. Page Award for providing exceptional contributions to the field of paramedicine.

According to Vernon College, the James O. Page Award honors those working in emergency medical services who rise above the rest through leadership, innovation, and dedication to their work. As a paramedic of 20 years, Humberd has shown exceptional commitment to professionalism, compassion, and technical expertise to those she teaches. In addition, she actively engages with her community by participating in outreach programs, collaborating with industry professionals, and willingly sharing her knowledge.

Congratulations, Stephanie Humberd!

