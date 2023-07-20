WFISD changes upcoming school start times

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District recently posted a reminder on Facebook about the upcoming changes to the school schedule.

According to the post, secondary schools are to start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., while elementary schools will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. The Brook Village and Haynes Head Start early learning centers will start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

