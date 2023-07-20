Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD changes upcoming school start times

WFISD new school times
WFISD new school times(kauz)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District recently posted a reminder on Facebook about the upcoming changes to the school schedule.

According to the post, secondary schools are to start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., while elementary schools will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. The Brook Village and Haynes Head Start early learning centers will start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Visit the WFISD Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Gas prices rise as the end of summer approaches
Project Back to School launches school supply drive
City Hope Church launches Moms in Prayer International
City Hope Church launches Moms in Prayer International
Early triple-digit temps are impacting local farmers.
Extreme heat impacting local farmers