Blue Skies will soon open residential treatment facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Foster care kids in Wichita Falls will have a new place to call home. Blue Skies, along with a few partners, Texas Family Initiative will soon provide a new group home for kids 6-17. The kids will not only live at the facility but also attend school.

“This a place of love, that we’re gonna be there for them and be able to treat them with dignity and kindness,” said Ryan Lynn, residential administrator for Pathway Family Services.

Blues Skies held a ribbon cutting for the new facility. Lynn said the facility didn’t happen overnight.

“This has been a long time coming, and we’ve got kiddos that are not loved, and this is going to be a chance for them to finally experience that from loving caring adults,” added Lynn.

Representative James Frank of the 69th District said children need stability.

“I think one of the things you find in the CPS system as a whole is obviously when you move or when you have those kinds of issues you create instability, and the more you can do to create stability in the life of a kid the better off they’re gonna be,” Representative Frank.

“There is a critical need for beds and bed spaces for foster care children, and so right now when we have a need like this in Wichita County, our kids are having to go to Houston, San Antonio, Dallas. So this is going to be able to help our kids be local,” said Lynn.

