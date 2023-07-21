WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We finally have a break from the triple digits as we will see a high of 95 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the north at 15 to 20 mph. We have an isolated chance for a stray shower or two early in the morning. Heading into Saturday, temperatures will remain out of the triple digits. The high will be 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 67 degrees.

Have a great weekend! - Jaden

