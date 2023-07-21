Café Con Leche holds graduation celebration for college prep program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cafe Con Leche held a graduation celebration for their Road to College program on Thursday evening.

84 students graduating from the program this summer.

The program is held to empower students to believe that if they work hard and do right, they can go to college.

“This is an extraordinary journey that we are taking, and what I am going to ask the parents is that we need to stay together because this a long-term impact. There is not a short term, so we need to work together and stay together, then we are going to see the impact not only in the students, family but our community here in Wichita Falls.” Founder of Café Con Leche, Gonzalo Robles said.

Senator Drew Springer was a special guest at the graduation.

Congratulations to all the graduates from us here at News Channel 6.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.