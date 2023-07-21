Houston is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 went to visit six-year-old Houston, who is looking for a family to call his own.

Houston is an intelligent and calm pup who is very treat-driven and partly trained. He’s a short-haired dog, so shedding is minimal, and he is already neutered.

Houston is one of at least 223 animals that the shelter has taken in this July. If you’re interested in adopting Houston, call (940) 761-7824 or visit 1207 Hatton Road.

The adoption fee is $40 and covers essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

